Bandhan Bank falls 9% after block deal

MUMBAI: Shares of Bandhan Bank slumped over 9% on Monday after a huge block deal which saw 345.6 million shares changing hands in bunched trade, Bloomberg reported. It touched a low of ₹313.10 on BSE in the session so far.
MUMBAI: Shares of Bandhan Bank slumped over 9% on Monday after a huge block deal which saw 345.6 million shares changing hands in bunched trade, Bloomberg reported. It touched a low of ₹313.10 on BSE in the session so far.
Though the details of the buyers and sellers were not known, the bank's promoter Bandhan Financial Holdings, which currently owns a 60.95% stake in the bank, was expected to sell up to 337.40 million shares through a block deal today to reduce its stake in the bank to meet regulatory norms.
Though the details of the buyers and sellers were not known, the bank's promoter Bandhan Financial Holdings, which currently owns a 60.95% stake in the bank, was expected to sell up to 337.40 million shares through a block deal today to reduce its stake in the bank to meet regulatory norms.
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
At 9.40am, the stock was trading at ₹316.70 on BSE, down 8.41% from its previous close.
Earlier, Mint reported that the bank's shares will be offered at a floor of ₹311.1 each, which will raise $1.40 billion, according to the terms.
Credit Suisse Securities (India) Private Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited and JM Financial Institutional Securities Limited are joint bookrunners for the deal.