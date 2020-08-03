Subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Bandhan Bank falls 9% after block deal
Bandhan Bank falls 9% after block deal

1 min read . 09:46 AM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • Though the details of the buyers and sellers were not known, the bank's promoter Bandhan Financial Holdings, which currently owns a 60.95% stake in the bank, was expected to sell up to 337.40 million shares through a block deal today to reduce its stake in the bank to meet regulatory norms

MUMBAI: Shares of Bandhan Bank slumped over 9% on Monday after a huge block deal which saw 345.6 million shares changing hands in bunched trade, Bloomberg reported. It touched a low of 313.10 on BSE in the session so far.

MUMBAI: Shares of Bandhan Bank slumped over 9% on Monday after a huge block deal which saw 345.6 million shares changing hands in bunched trade, Bloomberg reported. It touched a low of 313.10 on BSE in the session so far.

Though the details of the buyers and sellers were not known, the bank's promoter Bandhan Financial Holdings, which currently owns a 60.95% stake in the bank, was expected to sell up to 337.40 million shares through a block deal today to reduce its stake in the bank to meet regulatory norms.

Though the details of the buyers and sellers were not known, the bank's promoter Bandhan Financial Holdings, which currently owns a 60.95% stake in the bank, was expected to sell up to 337.40 million shares through a block deal today to reduce its stake in the bank to meet regulatory norms.

At 9.40am, the stock was trading at 316.70 on BSE, down 8.41% from its previous close.

Earlier, Mint reported that the bank's shares will be offered at a floor of 311.1 each, which will raise $1.40 billion, according to the terms.

Credit Suisse Securities (India) Private Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited and JM Financial Institutional Securities Limited are joint bookrunners for the deal.

