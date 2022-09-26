Bandhan Bank nosedives 7% in 1 day. Should you buy the stock at dip?

Should you buy Bandhan Bank shares?

ICICI Securities Research Analysts Kunal Shah, Renish Bhuva, and Chintan Shah in their report on Bandhan Bank said, "Consensus expectations were set lower for Bandhan Bank following a series of events in Q1FY23. GNPA and SMA-2 trends in Q2FY23 are not expected to be encouraging given the lagged effect of Assam floods and forward flow from the restructured pool. Seasoning of the portfolio within the stress pool towards higher delinquency buckets was expected to lead to the upfronting of the larger part of the bank’s credit cost guidance (of 2.5%) in H1FY23. Pause in PSLC sale due to declassification of loans under certain PSL categories suggests pressure on fee income."