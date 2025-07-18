Bandhan Bank Q1 Earnings: Net profit tops estimates at ₹372 crore, NII at ₹2,757 crore

Bandhan Bank announced its June quarter results today, July 18, post market hours, reporting a net profit of ₹372 crore, which came above analysts' estimates of ₹352 crore. In the same period last year, the bank had reported a net profit of ₹1,063 crore, marking a year-on-year decline of 66.8%.

However, on a sequential basis, net profit improved by 17%, as the bank had reported a net profit of ₹318 crore in the preceding quarter.

The bank's net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned from lending activities and interest paid to depositors stood at ₹2,757 crore in Q1FY26, marking a 9.7% year-on-year decline from ₹3,055 crore in the same quarter last year. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, NII remained flat.

Its pre-provision operating profit came in at ₹1,668 crore, compared to ₹1,571 crore in the previous quarter. Provisions were lower at ₹1,147 crore in Q1FY26, compared to ₹1,260 crore in the March quarter, but higher than the ₹522 crore reported in the June 2024 quarter.

Meanwhile, the bank's asset quality showed continued signs of deterioration, with gross NPAs (GNPA) rising to ₹6,620 crore in Q1FY26, up from ₹6,440 crore in Q4FY25 and ₹6,180 crore in Q3FY25.

This marks the fifth consecutive quarter of rising GNPA, indicating persistent stress in asset quality. Net NPAs (NNPA) increased to ₹1,740 crore, from ₹1,690 crore in Q4FY25. Fresh slippages in Q1FY26 stood at ₹1,550 crore, slightly lower than ₹1,750 crore in Q4FY25 but still elevated compared to ₹890 crore in Q1FY25.

