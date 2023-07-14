Bandhan Bank Q1 results: PAT falls by 19% YoY to ₹721 crore, misses estimates; asset quality improves1 min read 14 Jul 2023, 03:57 PM IST
Bandhan Bank's Q1FY24 results show a decline in PAT by 18.66% YoY to ₹721.05 crore and NII at ₹2,490.8 crore. Deposits grew 16.6% YoY at ₹1.08 lakh crore, while loan portfolio grew 6.7% YoY at ₹1.03 lakh crore. GNPA improved to 6.76% and net NPAs stood at 2.18%.
Bandhan Bank misses estimates for the quarter ending June 30, 2023 (Q1FY24) in terms of bottom-line and net interest income (NII). PAT declined by 18.66% YoY to ₹721.05 crore. While NII stood at ₹2,490.8 crore in the quarter under review.
