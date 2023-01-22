Bandhan Bank Q3 results muted: What should investors do?

Motilal cited that management commentary indicated slippages in 4QFY23 are likely to drop sharply. Post-adjusting for cash recovery of ₹4.14 billion from the sale to ARC, the provisioning numbers would remain in line with guidance. Also, over the medium term, post-achieving the business diversification goal, the bank is expected to maintain NIMs of ~7.5%. Meanwhile, it expects loan growth to sustain at 20-25% over FY24-25 with a focus on improving business and geographical diversification and expects to maintain 25% YoY growth in the housing business.