Bandhan Bank Q3 Results: Net profit tanks 42% YoY to ₹426 crore; NII up 17%

Bandhan Bank's net profit for the Oct-Dec quarter tanked 42% to 426 crore in the financial year 2024-25. Shares closed higher ahead of the earnings announcement on Friday's market session. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published31 Jan 2025, 03:56 PM IST
Bandhan Bank announced its third-quarter results on Friday, January 31, (Reuters)

Bandhan Bank Q3 Results: Bandhan Bank Limited announced its October to December quarter results on Friday, January 31. The institutional lender announced a 42 per cent reduction in net profit to 426 crore in the third quarter of the financial year ended 2024-25, compared to 733 crore in the same quarter a year ago. 

Bandhan Bank's net interest income (NII) jumped 17 per cent to 5,479 crore in the third-quarter, compared to 4,665 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The total expenditure for the October to December quarter rose 28 per cent to 4,553 crore, compared year-on-year (YoY) with 3,555 crore in the same period a year ago. 

Bandhan Bank NPAs

The gross NPAs (non-performing assets) for the bank dropped to 4.68 per cent in the third quarter of FY2024-25, compared to its 7.02 per cent levels in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The net NPAs dropped to 1.28 per cent in the October to December quarter, compared to 2.21 per cent in the same quarter the previous year, according to the company statements.

Non-performing assets or NPAs are loans that have stopped generating revenue or income for the bank or the financial entity. This usually happens when a borrower fails to pay the interest or the principal amount for a period of time. According to the official guidelines, if the borrower fails to pay within a 90-day period, the loan has to be termed as an NPA or a bad loan in the books of the bank. 

Bandhan Bank Share Price

Bandhan Bank shares closed 2.19 per cent higher at 151.45 after Friday's market close, compared to 148.20 in the previous market session. The company released their third-quarter results after stock market operating hours on January 31.

Shares hit their 52-week high at 232.50 on February 2, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at 137.05 on January 13, 2025. The market capitalisation of Bandhan Bank's shares was at 24,398.16 as of January 31.

Bandhan Bank shares have lost 65.37 per cent in the last five years and almost 34 per cent in the last one-year period. The shares are trading 5.21 per cent lower on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

First Published:31 Jan 2025, 03:56 PM IST
