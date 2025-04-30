Bandhan Bank Q4 Results: Profit surges 483% YoY to ₹318 crore; lender announces dividend

Bandhan Bank Q4 Results: Private sector lender Bandhan Bank on Wednesday, April 30, announced a sharp growth in its net profit for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) even as the net interest income moderated.

Bandhan Bank posted a 483% year-on-year growth in its March 2025 quarter net profit to ₹318 crore, compared with ₹55 crore posted at the end of the same quarter last year.

The profit rose even as the net interest income (NII) declined 4% YoY to ₹2,756 crore in Q4 FY25, as against ₹2,859 crore in Q4 FY24. The bank's net revenue saw a steeper decline of 30% YoY to ₹3,456 crore during the January-March quarter.

The operating profit during the quarter under review stood at ₹1,571 crore, compared to ₹1,838 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Meanwhile, the net interest margin for the quarter came in at 6.7%, lower than 6.9% in the December 2024 quarter of FY25.

The provisions (other than tax) & contingencies for Q4 FY25 was lower at ₹1,260 crore, compared to ₹1,774 crore in Q4 FY24. The GNPA & Net NPA was flat on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis at 4.7% and 1.3%, respectively in Q4 FY25.

Deposits and Advances The total deposits recorded a 12% YoY growth in FY25 to ₹1.51 lakh crore. The figure stood at ₹1.35 lakh crore in the previous financial year. CASA deposits stood at ₹47,437 crore and CASA Ratio stood at 31.4% in the March 2025 quarter.

Meanwhile, gross advances jumped 10% YoY to ₹1.37 lakh crore as of March 31, 2025, as against ₹1.25 lakh crore in the previous year. On a YoY basis, Retail book (other than housing) grew 98%, Wholesale Banking grew 35%, and the Housing book showed a growth of 11% (18% YoY excluding IBPC), Bandhan Bank said in a release today.

The bank’s distribution network spans more than 6,300 outlets, having nearly 75,000 employees

Bandhan Bank Dividend Details Along with the financial results, the bank also declared dividend of ₹1.50 apiece. The lender did not announce the record date yet.

“Further, the Board has also recommended Dividend of ₹1.50 (Rupee One and Fifty Paisa Only), per equity share having face value of ₹10 each (i.e., 15%), from the profits of the Bank for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2025, for the approval of Shareholders of the Bank at the ensuing Annual General Meeting ('AGM '),” Bandhan Bank said.

The dividend on equity shares will be paid/dispatched after the same is approved by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM, Bandhan Bank said.

According to Trendlyne data, Bandhan Bank in the past 12 months has declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹1.50 per share. At the current share price, Bandhan Bank's dividend yield is 0.91%.