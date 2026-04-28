Bandhan Bank Q4 Results: Profit surges 68% YoY to ₹534 crore, NII growth flat; ₹1.5 dividend declared

Bandhan Bank Q4 Results: Private lender Bandhan Bank on Tuesday, 28 April, posted a stellar net profit growth of 68% year-on-year (YoY) for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).
Its net profit came in at ₹534 crore in the January-March period of the recently-concluded fiscal as against ₹318 crore in the same period a year ago.
However, the net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and expended, was higher by just 1.4% YoY to ₹2,796 crore from ₹2,756 crore in the year-ago period.
Overall, the bank’s net revenue as of the March quarter was higher by 3.2% YoY to ₹3,567 crore, the company said.
In Q4FY26, Bandhan Bank's provisions and contingencies declined sharply both YoY and sequentially, while its non-performing assets (NPAs) ratios declined.
The provisions nearly halved YoY, down 46%, to ₹677 crore during the quarter under review. The figure stood at ₹1,260 crore in the same period last year and at ₹1,155 crore in the December-ended quarter, suggesting improving asset quality.
Provision coverage ratio (including technical write-offs) as of 31 March 2026 was 84.9%, suggesting a reduced risk of future losses.
Meanwhile, its net NPA stood at 1% and gross NPA at 3.3% compared with 1.3% and 4.7%, respectively, on a YoY basis.
Bandhan Bank said its total deposits as of the March quarter came in at ₹1.66 lakh crore as against ₹1.51 lakh crore in the previous year, recording a growth of 10% YoY. The CASA deposits stood at ₹48,752 crore, and the CASA ratio stood at 29%.
Meanwhile, gross advances stood at ₹1.54 lakh crore as against ₹1.37 lakh crore in the previous year, up 13% YoY.
The bank’s distribution network spans more than 6,350 outlets.
The Board, at its meeting held today, also recommended a dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share having a face value of ₹10 each, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the bank at their ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).
MD & CEO, Partha Pratim Sengupta said, "Bandhan Bank’s FY 2025–26 performance underscores the strength of our franchise, supported by disciplined execution and a diversifying business model. We will continue to pursue customer-centric, digital-led growth by enhancing distribution channels, expanding our product suite, and leveraging data-driven insights to deliver sustainable, risk-adjusted growth.”
Ahead of the earnings announcement, Bandhan Bank shares ended 1.98% lower at ₹178.30 on the BSE.
Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.
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