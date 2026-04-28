Bandhan Bank Q4 Results: Profit surges 68% YoY to ₹534 crore, NII growth flat; ₹1.5 dividend declared

Bandhan Bank Q4 Results: Private lender Bandhan Bank on Tuesday, 28 April, posted a stellar net profit growth of 68% year-on-year (YoY) for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).
Its net profit came in at ₹534 crore in the January-March period of the recently-concluded fiscal as against ₹318 crore in the same period a year ago.
However, the net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and expended, was higher by just 1.4% YoY to ₹2,796 crore from ₹2,756 crore in the year-ago period.
Overall, the bank’s net revenue as of the March quarter was higher by 3.2% YoY to ₹3,567 crore, the company said.
In Q4FY26, Bandhan Bank's provisions and contingencies declined sharply both YoY and sequentially, while its non-performing assets (NPAs) ratios declined.
The provisions nearly halved YoY, down 46%, to ₹677 crore during the quarter under review. The figure stood at ₹1,260 crore in the same period last year and at ₹1,155 crore in the December-ended quarter, suggesting improving asset quality.
Provision coverage ratio (including technical write-offs) as of 31 March 2026 was 84.9%, suggesting a reduced risk of future losses.
Meanwhile, its net NPA stood at 1% and gross NPA at 3.3% compared with 1.3% and 4.7%, respectively, on a YoY basis.
Bandhan Bank said its total deposits as of the March quarter came in at ₹1.66 lakh crore as against ₹1.51 lakh crore in the previous year, recording a growth of 10% YoY. The CASA deposits stood at ₹48,752 crore, and the CASA ratio stood at 29%.
Meanwhile, gross advances stood at ₹1.54 lakh crore as against ₹1.37 lakh crore in the previous year, up 13% YoY.
The bank’s distribution network spans more than 6,350 outlets.
The Board, at its meeting held today, also recommended a dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share having a face value of ₹10 each, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the bank at their ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).
MD & CEO, Partha Pratim Sengupta said, "Bandhan Bank’s FY 2025–26 performance underscores the strength of our franchise, supported by disciplined execution and a diversifying business model. We will continue to pursue customer-centric, digital-led growth by enhancing distribution channels, expanding our product suite, and leveraging data-driven insights to deliver sustainable, risk-adjusted growth.”
Ahead of the earnings announcement, Bandhan Bank shares ended 1.98% lower at ₹178.30 on the BSE.