Bandhan Bank rewards employees with stock options. 5 key details you should know
- Bandhan Bank has granted stock options to employees at a price of ₹242.10 apiece
Bandhan Bank stock options: The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of Bandhan Bank has granted stock options to its employees at a grant price of ₹242.10 per option. Total stock options available for grant to eligible employees are 40,500 Bandhan Bank shares. The grant price of ₹242.10 apiece has been fixed as per the close price on Thursday last week. The private lender informed Indian bourses about the grant in latest exchange communication last week.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×