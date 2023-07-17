"While we are hopeful of a rebound towards double-digit growth in the second half of FY24 as guided, in the near term, the CBS (core banking solution) upgrade in one or two phases could lead to temporary disruptions for a couple of weeks in terms of growth and asset quality. Another area to pay attention to is the faster rise in deposit growth, especially high-cost term deposits versus loan growth, which was flat on a YoY basis and could compress the C/D ratio (credit-deposit ratio) in the near term. Therefore, improvement in the CASA ratio over the remaining part of FY24 and managing a judicious asset mix to maintain or improve yields and NIMs will be crucial," Nirmal Bang said.

