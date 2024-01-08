Bandhan Bank shares drop 10.6% in two sessions; what should you do?
Bandhan Bank's shares declined by 7.40% in today's trading session, resulting in a cumulative loss of 10.65% over two days. Analysts attribute this fall to profit booking.
Bandhan Bank's shares experienced a decline of 7.40%, reaching ₹233.10 per share, in today's trading session amid a strong spike in trading volumes. In the previous trading session, the stock tumbled by 3.49%, resulting in a cumulative drop of 10.65% over the two days. Analysts attribute this sharp fall in the banking shares to profit booking.
