Bandhan Bank share price falls over 9% after MD & CEO resigns; Jefferies downgrades stock, cuts target
The board of directors of Bandhan Bank on April 05 took on record the letter submitted by its Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer Chandra Shekhar Ghosh informing that he would retire from the services of the Bank as the MD & CEO upon completion of his current tenure on July 09, 2024.
Bandhan Bank share price plunged 9% in early trade on Monday after its MD & CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh resigned from his position. Bandhan Bank shares declined as much as 9.04% to ₹179.55 apiece on the BSE.
