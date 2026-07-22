Bandhan Bank share price slips over 14% on weak margin outlook. Should you buy, sell or hold the stock after Q1 results?

Bandhan Bank share price declined over 14% in early trade on Wednesday after the lender announced its Q1 results. Bandhan Bank shares slipped as much as 14.3% to ₹178.75 apiece on the BSE.

Private lender Bandhan Bank reported a 34.8% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit to ₹501.6 crore for the first quarter of FY27, amid lower provisions.

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The bank’s Net Interest Income (NII) in Q1FY27 grew 6% YoY to ₹2,921 crore, while its net interest margin (NIM) stood at 6.2%, remaining flat sequentially.

Asset quality of the bank improved sequentially, with the gross NPA ratio falling to 3.15% in the June quarter from 3.27% in the previous quarter. Net NPA ratio also declined to 0.93% from 0.97% quarter-on-quarter.

Provisions dropped to ₹682.5 crore in Q1FY27, compared with ₹677 crore in the previous quarter and ₹1,147 crore in the year-ago period.

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Loan growth was strong at 18% YoY supported by the non-MFI portfolio, whereas deposit growth remained subdued at 7% YoY, leading to CD ratio inching up to 92%.

The key negative in Bandhan Bank Q1 results was its management lowering FY27 exit return-on-assets (RoA) guidance to 1.2% – 1 .4% from 1.6% – 1.8% earlier, expecting adverse pressure on NIMs and opex owing to uncertain external factors and higher competitive intensity on deposits.

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It maintained its credit cost guidance of 1.6% – 1.8% and growth guidance of 14% for FY27, analysts said.

Should you buy, sell or hold Bandhan Bank shares after Q1 results? Bandhan reported a steady quarter, led by a gradual improvement in credit costs to 1.8%. Business momentum was relatively soft, with growth largely led by the non-EEB portfolio.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services cut its FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates for Bandhan Bank by ~14% and 6% and expects the lender to deliver an RoA of 1.0% and 1.4% in FY27 and FY28.

It downgraded its rating on Bandhan Bank shares to ‘Neutral’ while retaining its target price of ₹225 apiece.

JM Financial believes Bandhan Bank’s earnings recovery is likely to be slower than earlier anticipated as margin expansion and operating leverage benefits get pushed out. Hence, it reduced EPS estimates by 2–3% for FY27 and FY28 and retained an ‘Add’ rating on the stock.

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The brokerage firm raised Bandhan Bank share price target to ₹220 from ₹200 earlier, led by rollover of multiple, valuing the stock at 1.2x FY28E P/B as against 1.1x of FY28E P/B earlier.

Nuvama Institutional Equities believes Bandhan Bank’s MFI recovery and normalising credit cost story remains on track. However, higher funding costs amid West-Asia conflict and ongoing portfolio shift towards secured retail and corporate lending are likely to weigh on margins despite improving long-term risk-adjusted returns.

Factoring in Q1 earnings miss and weaker opex and margin guidance, the brokerage firm cut FY27–29E earnings estimates by 11–14% and expects the bank’s RoA trajectory to be gradual at 1.2%, 1.4% and 1.6% over FY27, FY28E and FY29.

Hence, it downgraded its rating on Bandhan Bank shares to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’, and cut the target price to ₹230 apiece from ₹250 earlier.

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At 10:00 AM, Bandhan Bank share price was trading 13.97% lower at ₹179.45 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.