Bandhan Bank share price up 2% on receiving 916 crore credit from govt

The bank earned a revenue of ₹3,73.45 crore with a net profit of ₹209.9 crore in the September quarter of the current financial year. However, there was a 7% reduction in its revenue compared to the previous quarter of FY23. The company faced a sharp 76% quarterly reduction in its net profit after tax in the September quarter. Its share value has fallen by 0.47% so far this year.

