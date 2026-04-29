Bandhan Bank share soars 10% to its 52-week high post Q4 earnings; brokerages also bullish on the private sector lender

Bandhan Bank Q4 Results: Bandhan Bank share price surged 10% to hit a 52-week high of ₹196.10 on April 29 after the private sector lender reported a strong performance for Q4FY26, driven by lower provisions and improving asset quality, even as margins remained under pressure.
The sharp move in the stock reflects improving investor sentiment around the bank’s asset quality trajectory and balance sheet growth.
Bandhan Bank reported a net profit of ₹534.14 crore for the March quarter, up 68.02% YoY from ₹317.90 crore in Q4FY25. Net interest income (NII) rose 1.4% YoY to ₹2,795.6 crore, while total revenue increased 3.2% to ₹3,567 crore.
Margins, however, softened, with net interest margin (NIM) declining to 6.2% in Q4FY26 from 6.7% in the year-ago period, indicating pressure from funding costs and yield dynamics.
Asset quality improved sequentially, with gross NPAs easing to 3.27% from 3.33% in the previous quarter, while net NPAs declined to 0.97% from 0.99%.
Provisions and contingencies fell sharply by 46.3% YoY to ₹677 crore, supporting profitability during the quarter.
On the balance sheet front, deposits grew 10% to ₹1.66 lakh crore, while gross advances increased 13% to ₹1.54 lakh crore as of March 2026.
For the full year FY26, net profit declined 55.43% to ₹1,223.56 crore compared to ₹2,745.30 crore in FY25. Total operating income also slipped 1.18% to ₹21,689.11 crore from ₹21,948.23 crore in the previous year.
The bank declared a dividend of ₹1.5 per equity share, translating into a 15% payout on a face value of ₹10 per share.
In terms of stock performance, the rally has been notable, with the stock now up 46% from its 52-week low of ₹134.
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