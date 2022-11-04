Bandhan Bank reported a muted second quarter (Q2 FY23) with net profit at just ₹209 crore for the September quarter, owing to a sharp decline in net interest margins and higher provisioning. While it reported a net loss of ₹3,008 crore in the year ago, profit was down sequentially from ₹886.5 crore. Its net interest income rose 13.3% from the year earlier to ₹2,193 crore, while net interest margin (NIM) fell to 7% in from 8% in the June quarter.