Bandhan Bank shares: Bear-trap worry returns as stock hits new 3-year low1 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 04:28 PM IST
Bandhan Bank shares quoted at its lowest level since April 2020. It had hit a record low of ₹152.35 on 25 March, 2020
Shares of Bandhan Bank witnessed heavy selling in Tuesday's intra-day trade, with the stock tanking nearly 8 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week low of ₹182.20 on BSE, even as the BSE Bankex constituents were trading mostly flat.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×