Further, the bank's senior management indicated that geographical diversification of its EEB portfolio is on track, with West Bengal and Assam contributing <50% of the EEB book as of 1HFY23 (vs 60% in FY20) and it is expected to further come down to 40% by FY25E. Bandhan’s credit costs have been elevated on account of higher slippages from the restructured book and floods in Assam, the management expects credit costs to peak in 3Q23 and then start moderating towards steady-state credit costs of 1.8%.