Bandhan Bank shares could re-rate as 'valuations attractive', up to 37% upside seen1 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 01:22 PM IST
- Bandhan Bank's Q3 is likely to be characterized by further NPL recognition, as per analysts
Bandhan Bank’s pre-quarter release for Q3 FY23 shows a rise in collection efficiency of EEB loan to 98% in 3Q from 95% in 2Q & QoQ fall in 0-DPD EEB loan, which adds to recovery of ₹9.2 bn from CGFMU scheme & ₹4 bn as cash from sale of w/o loans to ARC in this quarter, highlighted Jefferies.
