“The quarter will see two one-offs: 1) CGFMU recovery of INR 9.2bn, and 2) the sale of written-off assets of INR 89bn with realization in form of cash and SR. The impact of CGFMU will be reflected in lower GNPL but will not entail P&L impact. Meanwhile, as per the sale of assets, while the bank will have higher other income, it may potentially choose to mark down the entire SR pool and for the rest may end up creating contingent pool (as has been the stance of management about using windfall gains to create buffer pools). So, in a nutshell, both these will be net neutral P&L impact," they said.