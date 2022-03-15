Shares of Bandhan Bank surged over 7% to ₹283 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's early deals after the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) relaxed norms on microfinance lending, which Jefferies believes are most positive for NBFC-MFIs & mildly so for banks like Bandhan Bank. The norms will be implemented from April 1, 2022.

“RBI's norms for micro-lending liberalise the rules by removing the cap on spread for NBFC-MFIs at 10% earlier; raising the limit on household income for availing of MFI loans from ₹125k-200k to ₹300k pa; & relaxing norms on loan-mix for NBFCs. Borrower leverage will be capped by limiting EMI at 50% of income & lenders must properly assess income/leverage," the global brokerage said in a note.

Jefferies has a Buy tag on Bandhan Bank shares with a price target of ₹380. Though, risks include further deterioration of collections arising from the Omicron wave, adverse regulations from RBI's soon-to-be-released harmonised microloan regulation framework, and weak economic recovery, as per the brokerage.

The RBI's revised rules for microfinance loans focus on harmonising norms for lenders and deregulating norms for NBFC-MFIs. These changes are more liberal than the draft which was issued in June 2021, the brokerage highlighted.

“The revised framework is most positive for NBFC-MFIs, as it seeks to have universal norms for all entities. Some key listed NBFC-MFIs are CreditAccess Grameen, Spandana Sphoorty and Satin Credit Care Network. The regulations are mildly positive for Banks like Bandhan and even Small-Finance Banks," Jefferies' note added.

Going forward, lenders can have a Board-approved pricing policy for MFI loans and the cap of 10% on spreads for MFIs will be discontinued. This also clears the earlier overhang on banks about any such cap, it added.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

