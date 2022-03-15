Bandhan Bank shares surge over 7% today. Why Jefferies has 'Buy' tag

“RBI's norms for micro-lending liberalise the rules by removing the cap on spread for NBFC-MFIs at 10% earlier; raising the limit on household income for availing of MFI loans from ₹125k-200k to ₹300k pa; & relaxing norms on loan-mix for NBFCs. Borrower leverage will be capped by limiting EMI at 50% of income & lenders must properly assess income/leverage," the global brokerage said in a note.