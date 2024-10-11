Bandhan Bank share price today zooms 9% after RBI approves Partha Pratim Sengupta as MD and CEO

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today: The lender's stock rose 9.2% after the RBI approved Partha Pratim Sengupta as MD & CEO. Between 2016 and 2018, Mr Sengupta served as Chief General Manager, SBI Kolkata Circle.

A Ksheerasagar
Published11 Oct 2024, 10:04 AM IST
Trade Now
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today: Bandhan Bank stock zooms 9% after RBI approves Partha Pratim Sengupta as MD and CEO.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today: Bandhan Bank stock zooms 9% after RBI approves Partha Pratim Sengupta as MD and CEO.((Reuters))

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today: Shares of Bandhan Bank surged 9.2% in Friday's intraday trade to 205 apiece, a level not seen since September 27, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cleared the appointment of Partha Pratim Sengupta as Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the bank for a period of three years.

The Board has been seeking a new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer since Chandra Sekhar Ghosh stepped down on July 9. Currently, Ratan Kesh, one of the executive directors, is serving as the interim MD and CEO.

Also Read | TCS share price: Is this a stock to buy today after Q2 results 2024?

"The RBI, vide its letter dated October 8, 2024, has granted its prior approval for the appointment of Mr. Partha Pratim Sengupta as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (‘MD&CEO’) of the Bank, for a period of three years with effect from the date of taking charge," the company said in a regulatory filing.

“The Bank has received the acceptance of Mr Sengupta on October 9, 2024, and subsequent confirmation on October 10, 2024, that he will step down from his other engagements in compliance with the terms and conditions of the prior approval for the proposed appointment as MD&CEO of the Bank,” Bandhan Bank added.

Between 2016 and 2018, Mr Sengupta served as Chief General Manager, SBI Kolkata Circle, which included the states of West Bengal and Sikkim and also the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Also Read | Multibagger stock Ceinsys Tech surges 9.5% as order book exceeds ₹1,000 crore

In 2020, Mr. Sengupta was selected as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Indian Overseas Bank and led the bank until December 2022.

Other updates

Bandhan Bank stated in a separate filing that the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company had completed an audit of loan claims filed by the lender under a guarantee scheme and said the remaining claims payout to the bank stood at 314 crore.

The audit by the government agency was related to a set of loans the bank had given out as part of a government-backed scheme during the COVID-19 pandemic. The scheme was meant to ensure payments to lenders in the case of defaults on microloans by small borrowers.

Also Read | Govt expects even higher dividend of ₹20,000 cr from state-run banks in FY25

On August 23, 2015, Bandhan Bank commenced operations with an initial network of 501 branches and 50 ATMs across 24 states, following the RBI's in-principle approval granted on April 2, 2014, to establish a universal bank. Notably, it is the first microfinance institution from the eastern region to transition into a universal bank.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Oct 2024, 10:04 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBandhan Bank share price today zooms 9% after RBI approves Partha Pratim Sengupta as MD and CEO

Most Active Stocks

Bandhan Bank share price

205.10
10:29 AM | 11 OCT 2024
17.35 (9.24%)

Tata Steel share price

162.00
10:29 AM | 11 OCT 2024
2.35 (1.47%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

132.00
10:29 AM | 11 OCT 2024
2.6 (2.01%)

Axis Bank share price

1,179.90
10:29 AM | 11 OCT 2024
-3.85 (-0.33%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Page Industries share price

45,550.55
10:23 AM | 11 OCT 2024
1415.25 (3.21%)

CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

865.90
10:24 AM | 11 OCT 2024
23.85 (2.83%)

Divis Laboratories share price

6,080.95
10:24 AM | 11 OCT 2024
140.45 (2.36%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,824.60
10:24 AM | 11 OCT 2024
14.6 (0.81%)
More from 52 Week High

Cummins India share price

3,572.30
10:24 AM | 11 OCT 2024
-209.05 (-5.53%)

Creditaccess Grameen share price

1,082.65
10:24 AM | 11 OCT 2024
-36.75 (-3.28%)

Jubilant Pharmova share price

1,157.95
10:24 AM | 11 OCT 2024
-25.85 (-2.18%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price

81.97
10:23 AM | 11 OCT 2024
-1.73 (-2.07%)
More from Top Losers

Bandhan Bank share price

205.60
10:24 AM | 11 OCT 2024
17.85 (9.51%)

Rajesh Exports share price

291.45
10:24 AM | 11 OCT 2024
14.7 (5.31%)

TV18 Broadcast share price

43.65
10:24 AM | 11 OCT 2024
2.14 (5.16%)

360 One Wam share price

1,072.40
10:24 AM | 11 OCT 2024
49.8 (4.87%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,645.00-50.00
    Chennai
    76,651.00-50.00
    Delhi
    76,803.00-50.00
    Kolkata
    76,655.00-50.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.