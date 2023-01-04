Bandhan, Paytm and 4 other stocks downgraded to midcaps in Amfi rejig2 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2023, 04:03 PM IST
- The demerged entity Piramal Pharma made its entry in the midcap categorization
The Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI) has released the list of market capitalization classification for categorizing stocks into large, mid and small caps based on the six months average market capitalization i.e, from 1 July 2022 to 30 December 2022.
