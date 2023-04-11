Banger stock: ITC hits fresh 52-week high, gains by 2%; top pick amid Q4 season

FMCG giant ITC stock is on a winning streak for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday. Investors cheered the stock to the point it touched a fresh 52-week high and gained by 2%. ITC is among the top picks of brokerages amidst Q4 earnings for FY23.

On BSE, ITC's share price jumped by ₹7.40 or 1.90% to end at ₹396.10 apiece. This was near the fresh 52-week high of ₹398.20 apiece that it touched earlier in the day.

The company's market cap is at ₹4,92,646.62 crore --- rising by ₹9,569.57 crore compared to the previous day's m-cap of ₹4,83,077.05 crore.

ITC has been on a gaining spree since April 5th. The stock has climbed by nearly 5% in four trading sessions.

Last week, the company announced the divestment of its entire shareholding to the tune of 4,65,09,200 equity shares having a face value of ₹10 each, i.e. 26% of the paid-up share capital held in its joint venture company Espirit Hotels.

With that, Espirit has ceased to be the company's JV.

ITC is ICICI Direct's top pick amidst the Q4 earnings season.

The brokerage estimates ITC's revenue growth at 6.3% led by strong 15.9% growth in cigarettes business. Further, ICICI Direct has factored in a 13% volume growth in cigarettes in Q4FY23.

Moreover, the brokerage's note said, "FMCG business is expected to see 19.1% sales growth led by strong traction in foods, discretionary & stationery categories. Hotels segment is estimated to grow 77.8% led by post-covid pent-up demand. The growth in paperboard segment is expected to moderate given RM prices have declined & companies are taking price cuts accordingly. The segment is likely to grow 7.6% in Q4. Agri business is likely to see 25.4% sales decline on account of export restriction on wheat."

Also, the brokerage expects 340 bps gross margin improvement and a similar expansion in operating margins to 35.3%. Net profit is expected to grow 17.2% to ₹4,911.8 crore.

The brokerage has given a 'Buy' recommendation on ITC for a target price of ₹450 apiece.

Whether the company will announce its final dividend for FY23 during the Q4 results announcement will be keenly watched. In Q3, the company paid an interim dividend of 600% aggregating to ₹6 per equity share to its shareholders. In FY22, the company paid a whopping 1150% dividend amounting to ₹11.5 per share.

