Banger stock: ITC hits fresh 52-week high, gains by 2%; top pick amid Q4 season

Banger stock: ITC hits fresh 52-week high, gains by 2%; top pick amid Q4 season2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 04:03 PM IST
- ITC is ICICI Direct's top pick amidst the Q4 earnings season. The brokerage estimates ITC's revenue growth at 6.3% led by strong 15.9% growth in cigarettes business. Further, ICICI Direct has factored in a 13% volume growth in cigarettes in Q4FY23.
FMCG giant ITC stock is on a winning streak for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday. Investors cheered the stock to the point it touched a fresh 52-week high and gained by 2%. ITC is among the top picks of brokerages amidst Q4 earnings for FY23.
