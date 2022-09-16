Bank Nifty at record high

Rajesh Palviya, V-P (research) and technical head of Axis Securities, said the Bank Nifty had given a “breakout", after consolidating within a 10,000-point range in the past 10 months. This signals it may “have a shy at 44,000-45,000 in the medium term, with 39,000 likely to act as a good support. FII buying is likely to continue after the steep fall between October last year and this June," he added.