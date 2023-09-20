Bank Nifty dips from record high. Experts recommend these eight stocks to buy today1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 01:59 PM IST
Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended SBI, Axis, PNB, Bank of Baroda Canara Bank, among others
Stock market today: Nifty Bank index today opened at 45,493.70 and went on to hit an intraday low of 45,310.05 and an intraday high of 45,745.15. At 1.40 pm, Bank Nifty was 624.60 points or 1.36% down at 45360.65. The Bank Nifty Index, launched in 2000, contains twelve banking stocks that trade on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started