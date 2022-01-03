Stock market today: Nifty Bank index has given fresh breakout from recent range after sustaining above 35,450 levels. According to stock market experts, banking index has shown a good strength today and if it witnesses a follow up buying in the coming sessions, then traders will be forced to cover their short positions and this will also lead to fresh buying momentum. They said that traditionally January month has remained good month for PSU stocks and sensing the rally in Nifty Bank index, State Bank of India (SBI) and Canara Bank shares could be good stocks to buy today whereas among private sector banks; HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank can be a better option for investors who want to cash-in money from this expected rally in Nifty Bank.

Speaking on the outlook for Nifty Bank index; Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "If we look at Bank Nifty, this index is about to complete its 5 wave decline and hence is in the last leg of the corrective phase. We may be at the end of a corrective phase or have completed the correction and hence, we expect limited downside here too. So, this is a good opportunity for investors to look for buying opportunities for the coming year as we expect the bull market to continue.

Echoing with Ruchit Jain's views; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Nifty Bank index has given fresh breakout at 35,450 levels from recent range. It is now trading above 200 days exponential moving average (DEMA) and one can expect fresh rally in the banking sector. As PSU stocks have remained bull's favourite in the month of January in Indian stock market, SBI and Canara Bank share can be a good banking stock to buy today." Singhal said that apart from these two PSU banking stocks; one can look at HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank shares too.

Advising positional investors to look at ICICI Bank shares, Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com said, "ICICI Bank has been one of the out-performers within the banking space in 2021 and it has shown a relative strength in this space. As we expect the banking index complete its corrective phase, this stock could be the leader in the pullback move in Bank Nifty. The stock is hovering around its 89 EMA support on daily chart and if we look at its RSI on the weekly chart, it has traded above the 50 mark since October 2020 and is now trading around that support."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

