Bank Nifty hits 44,000 for first time. Here are the key triggers ahead5 min read . Updated: 14 Dec 2022, 10:26 AM IST
- Nifty Bank continued its northbound journey, marking yet another new high on back of decline in inflation data
Indian stock markets rose today while banking stock index Bank Nifty hit record high, lifted by strong global equities after cooler-than-expected consumer price increase in the US. Bank Nifty hit the 44,000 level for the first time as financials continued their recent outperformance. At 9:40 am, Bank Nifty index was up 0.35% at 44,089.