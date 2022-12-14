Indian stock markets rose today while banking stock index Bank Nifty hit record high, lifted by strong global equities after cooler-than-expected consumer price increase in the US. Bank Nifty hit the 44,000 level for the first time as financials continued their recent outperformance. At 9:40 am, Bank Nifty index was up 0.35% at 44,089.

Banking stocks have significantly outperformed the broader markets this year on expectations that a pick-up in economic activity and easing of monetary policy stance by RBI will benefit financials. The Bank Nifty index is up nearly 25% year to date as compared to 7% rise in Nifty50 index.

Global equities were mostly higher after data released on Wednesday showed consumer price index in November rose 0.1%, after advancing 0.4% in October. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI gaining 0.3%. The slowdown could lead the Fed to scale back the size of rate hikes at its policy meeting that ends today.

Some analysts however remain cautious that gains in Indian markets could be capped in short to medium term due to high valuations and probability of a recession in the US.

“The lower-than-expected November CPI inflation in the US which came at 7.1 % YoY and only 0.1% MoM confirms the market expectation that the Fed will hike rate by only 50 bps today. The consensus terminal Fed fund rate is now slightly below 5%, which is market positive. However, since recession in the US in 2023 is a high probability event, the market is unlikely to surge," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"In India, the bank index, and within the bank index the PSU bank segment, is the strongest segment and this can continue to remain resilient. HDFC twins exhibit strength. The recovery in the IT segment has some more steam to go. The resumption of FII buying is another positive. However, Nifty is unlikely to break out of the 18,400-18,800 range and sustain at higher levels. High valuations are likely to cap the rally," he added.

The Federal Reserve will announce its monetary policy tonight.

Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer, Axis Securities PMS," “We expect the US Fed to increase the benchmark rate by 50bps this week. Any hike lower than 50bps will be taken as positive for risk assets like EM equities, including Indian equities. Even with a 50 bps hike, if the Fed Chairman comments that future action of the Fed will be data dependent, then the market will take it positively. But, if he mentions that inflation remains a major risk and the labor market remains tight, with a possibility of a second round impact on inflation from the tight labor market, then the markets might react negatively."

ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Federal Bank and SBI are among the top banking picks of Motilal Oswal.

“The lending rates for Banks have been constantly increasing over the past few months, in tandem with the rise in the repo rate. However, the increase in deposit rates has been at a slower pace. As the competitive intensity to garner deposits has started to intensify, we expect deposit rates to increase, thus driving an increase in funding costs. A higher LCR (liquidity coverage ratio) and a healthy CASA mix can lead to a calibrated increase in deposit rates, given the ample liquidity. Banks, with a higher mix of floating-rate book, stand to benefit from the continued monetary tightening as RBI further increased the repo rate by 35bp on 7th Dec’22 and maintained withdrawal of its accommodative stance to keep inflation under check (unchanged)," the brokerage said.

