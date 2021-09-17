MUMBAI : Banking stocks on Friday opened with gains with the Bank Nifty hitting the 38000-mark for the first time after the government approved a ₹30,600 crore guarantee programme for acquiring stressed loan assets, paving the way for operationalisation of bad bank .

Bank Nifty hit a fresh all-time high of 38045 points, up 0.85% from the previous close. Shares of Central Bank of India gained 4%, Indian Bank 3%, Bank of India 3%, and Indian Overseas Bank 2.5%. Canara Bank, UCO Bank, State Bank of India, and Punjab National Bank were up 1-2%. Indusind Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank were up 0.8-1.2%.

"We view this as a positive development as the focus remains on faster resolution of stressed assets. This will improve the balance sheet of banks, and the upfront cash payment would also aid in providing incremental cash flows. It will enable banks to focus more on their core operations. PSU and private banks such as ICICI, Axis, and Yes Bank are likely to be the key beneficiaries," said Motilal Oswal in a note to its investors.

The government said that the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd has already been incorporated and it will acquire stressed assets worth around ₹2 trillion from various commercial banks in different phases. In the first phase, banks will transfer nearly ₹90,000 crore of fully provided NPAs and the balance Rs1.1trn in the second tranche.

Another entity -- India Debt Resolution Co Ltd -- which has also been set up will try to sell the stressed assets in the market.

As per media articles, some of the accounts that have been identified by the Banks include Videocon’s VOVL, Reliance Naval and Engineering, Amtek Auto, Jaypee Infratech, Castex Technologies, GTL, Visa Steel, Wind World India, Lavasa Corporation, and Consolidated Construction Consortium.

Brokerage firm Jefferies India said the aggregation of debt at one entity is expected to speed up the process for finding interested buyers, transfer of assets, formalising write-downs and reworking terms of new debt. Nevertheless, the quality of asset matters the most.

"We saw this in NCLT cases (40 cases) where good ones in steel-sector got resolved with negligible haircuts for banks, but tough ones in power, auto, consumer are yet to find resolution. Historically, banks see c.10% recovery from written-off loans, and we believe that recoveries here may be broadly in line. While there is a chance that accounting policies allow for upfront recognition of gains, we hope RBI/ banks take a conservative stance," Jefferies India added.

According to Emkay Research, among public sector banks, State Bank of India, Bank of India, Union Bank of India and Punjab National Bank will benefit the most in terms of reduction in GNPAs due to the transfer of NPAs to NARCL.

From a long-term perspective, PSBs, in general, will benefit as the removal of legacy stress will free up management's bandwidth to focus more on growth, improve prospects for raising capital with a relatively cleaner balance sheet, and facilitate the privatization of a few banks as envisaged by the government.

"However, the balance sheet clean-up and privatization will have to be augmented with radical institutional and governance reforms at PSBs to ensure they thrive amid rising competitive intensity. Among PSBs, SBI, BOB and Indian Bank are our preferred picks," the Emkay report added.

