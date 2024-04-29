Bank Nifty hit a record high on Monday lifted by a sharp rally in financial stocks such as ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, IndusInd Bank among others after strong Q4 results.

The Nifty Bank index surged more than 2.4%, or over 1,100 points, to touch a new life-time high of 49,399.30 on April 29, crossing earlier level of 49,057.

Meanwhile, bulls made a strong comeback in the Indian stock market on Monday with both the frontline indices also witnessing strong upward momentum.

The Sensex jumped 838.61 points, or 1.14%, to 74,568.77, while the Nifty 50 was trading 194.10 points, or 0.87%, higher at 22,614.05.

ICICI Bank shares were the top gainer on the Bank Nifty, surging over 4% to a record high with its market capitalization surpassing ₹8 lakh crore for the first time. ICICI Bank share price rallied as much as 4.81% to ₹1,160.50 apiece on the BSE.

The rally in ICICI Bank share price was led by a strong performance by the lender in the quarter ended March 2024.

ICICI Bank Q4 results reflected resilience with a 17.4% rise in its Q4FY24 standalone net profit to ₹10,707.5 crore from ₹9,121.9 crore in the corresponding period last year. The second-largest private sector lender in India reported a growth of 8% in net interest income (NII) to ₹19,092.8 crore from ₹17,666.8 crore in the same period last year.

Axis Bank share price also witnessed huge buying interest on Monday led by better - than - expected Q4 results 2024.

Axis Bank posted a net profit of ₹7,130 crore in Q4FY24, compared to a loss of ₹5,728.4 crore in the corresponding period last year. The private sector lender’s net interest income (NII) rose 11.5% YoY to ₹13,089 crore. Its net interest margin (NIM) for Q4FY24 stood at 4.06%, growing 5 bps QoQ.

Axis Bank share price gained over 3% to hit a high of ₹1,164.10 apiece on the BSE with its market cap rising above ₹3.5 lakh crore.

