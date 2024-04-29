Bank Nifty hits record high, crosses 49,300 level; ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank shares lead rally
Nifty Bank index surged more than 2.4%, or over 1,100 points, to touch a new life-time high of 49,399.30 on April 29, crossing earlier level of 49,057.
Bank Nifty hit a record high on Monday lifted by a sharp rally in financial stocks such as ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, IndusInd Bank among others after strong Q4 results.
