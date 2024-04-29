Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Bank Nifty hits record high, crosses 49,300 level; ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank shares lead rally

Bank Nifty hits record high, crosses 49,300 level; ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank shares lead rally

Livemint

  • Nifty Bank index surged more than 2.4%, or over 1,100 points, to touch a new life-time high of 49,399.30 on April 29, crossing earlier level of 49,057.

ICICI Bank shares were the top gainer on the Bank Nifty, surging over 4% to a record high

Bank Nifty hit a record high on Monday lifted by a sharp rally in financial stocks such as ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, IndusInd Bank among others after strong Q4 results.

The Nifty Bank index surged more than 2.4%, or over 1,100 points, to touch a new life-time high of 49,399.30 on April 29, crossing earlier level of 49,057.

Meanwhile, bulls made a strong comeback in the Indian stock market on Monday with both the frontline indices also witnessing strong upward momentum.

The Sensex jumped 838.61 points, or 1.14%, to 74,568.77, while the Nifty 50 was trading 194.10 points, or 0.87%, higher at 22,614.05.

Also Read: HDFC Bank vs ICICI Bank vs Axis Bank: Which stock to buy after Q4 results?

ICICI Bank shares were the top gainer on the Bank Nifty, surging over 4% to a record high with its market capitalization surpassing 8 lakh crore for the first time. ICICI Bank share price rallied as much as 4.81% to 1,160.50 apiece on the BSE.

The rally in ICICI Bank share price was led by a strong performance by the lender in the quarter ended March 2024.

ICICI Bank Q4 results reflected resilience with a 17.4% rise in its Q4FY24 standalone net profit to 10,707.5 crore from 9,121.9 crore in the corresponding period last year. The second-largest private sector lender in India reported a growth of 8% in net interest income (NII) to 19,092.8 crore from 17,666.8 crore in the same period last year.

Read here: ICICI Bank Q4 Results: Net profit rises 17% to 10,707 crore, NII up 8% YoY; dividend declared

Axis Bank share price also witnessed huge buying interest on Monday led by better - than - expected Q4 results 2024.

Axis Bank posted a net profit of 7,130 crore in Q4FY24, compared to a loss of 5,728.4 crore in the corresponding period last year. The private sector lender’s net interest income (NII) rose 11.5% YoY to 13,089 crore. Its net interest margin (NIM) for Q4FY24 stood at 4.06%, growing 5 bps QoQ.

Read here: Axis Bank share price hits lifetime high after Q4 results 2024. More steam left?

Axis Bank share price gained over 3% to hit a high of 1,164.10 apiece on the BSE with its market cap rising above 3.5 lakh crore.

Catch Stock Market Live Updates here

(More to come)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.