Bank Nifty makes new highs. 5 stocks preferred by experts

On bank stocks to buy today Saurabh Jain of SMC said, "In current rally, one should look at those banking stocks that has an edge over its peers in terms of IT-enabled lending and it should have lower lending cost in comparison to its peers. On this parameters, I would suggest Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, SBI and Canara Bank shares to buy in current rally."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}