Bank Nifty Monthly and Quarterly Contract Cycle expiry day changed from March 01, 2024. Here's all you need to know
Stock Market Today: Expiry Day of Bank Nifty Monthly and Quarterly Contract Cycle has been revised by the NSE from 1st March 2024. Under the same revised expiry day for monthly and quarterly contracts for Bank Nifty will now be last Wednesdays of the expiry month instead of last Thursday currently.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has made revisions in expiry day of Nifty Bank (Bank Nifty) Monthly and Quarterly Contract Cycle. The revisions will be applicable from March 01, 2024.
