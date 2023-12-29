The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has made revisions in expiry day of Nifty Bank (Bank Nifty) Monthly and Quarterly Contract Cycle. The revisions will be applicable from March 01, 2024.

Under the same revised expiry day for monthly and quarterly contracts for Bank Nifty will now be last Wednesdays of the expiry month. i.e all existing monthly contracts shall expire on last Wednesdays of the expiry month

If Wednesday is a trading holiday then expiry day will be the previous trading day.

Currently the last Thursdays of expiry months is considered as the expiry day.

However there will be no change in the expiry day of the weekly contracts. All weekly contracts shall expire on the Wednesday of every week. If Wednesday is a trading holiday then expiry day will be the previous trading day.

Change of Bank Nifty Monthly and Quarterly Contract cycle expiry day from existing THURSDAY to WEDNESDAY will be effective from trade date March 01, 2024 Friday.

There is no change in expiry date of monthly expiry contracts of January 2024 and February 2024.

However Expiry date for monthly contracts expiring on 28th March 2024 (Monthly- Near Month) will be revised to 27 March 2024. Similarly monthly contract expiring on 25 April 2024 (Monthly- Middle Month) now see a revised expiry date of 24 Aril 2024. For Monthly-Far Month contracts expiring on 30 May'2024, revised expiry date will be 29 May' 2024.

For Quarterly contracts, the Quarter-1 contracts that were to expire on 27 June 2024, will now see revised quarterly expiry of 26 June 2024. For Quarter 2 contracts that were to expire on 26 September 2024, will now see revised quarterly expiry of 25 September 2024. Similarly for Quarter 3, the contracts that were to expire on 26 December 2024 will now see a revised expiry of 24 December, 2024.

Expiry day of all existing contracts available for trading on March 01, 2024 will be preponed from February 29, 2024 end of the day, said NSE in its circular.

NSE through its Circular Refence. Number: 197/2023 dated 28 December 2023 has notified the revision in Expiry Day of NIFTY BANK (BANKNIFTY) Monthly and Quarterly Contract Cycle.

