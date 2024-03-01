Bank Nifty monthly and quarterly F&O contracts to expire on Wednesday from this month
All contracts of Bank Nifty - weekly, monthly and quarterly - will now expire on Wednesdays. In July last year, the bourse had shifted the Bank Nifty weekly expiry to Wednesday from Thursday.
The Bank Nifty monthly and quarterly contracts beginning today (March 1) will expire on the last Wednesday of the expiry month instead of Thursdays.
