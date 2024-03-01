The Bank Nifty monthly and quarterly contracts beginning today (March 1) will expire on the last Wednesday of the expiry month instead of Thursdays. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) in December had revised the expiry day of Nifty Bank monthly and quarterly contract cycle which is set to be applicable from March 01, 2024.

With this revision, all contracts of Bank Nifty - weekly, monthly and quarterly - will now expire on Wednesdays. In July last year, the bourse had shifted the Bank Nifty weekly expiry to Wednesday from Thursday.

If Wednesday is a trading holiday, then the expiry day will be the previous trading day.

Under the revised framework, the expiry day of all existing contracts available for trading on March 01, 2024, will be preponed from February 29, 2024, end of the day, NSE had said in its circular.

Therefore, the expiry day of Bank Nifty contracts expiring on March 28, 2024, (Monthly- Near Month) will be revised to March 27, 2024. Similarly, the monthly contract expiring on April 25 (Monthly- Middle Month) will now expire on April 24. For Monthly-Far Month contracts expiring on May 30, the revised expiry date will be May 29.

With these changes, the new schedule for the NSE's F&O contracts expiry will be:

Monday - Nifty Midcap Select

Tuesday - Nifty Financial Services

Wednesday - Bank Nifty

Thursday - Nifty 50 Earlier, NSE had also planned to shift the Bank Nifty expiry to Friday from Thursday. However, this plan was scrapped.

NSE has maintained its dominant position as the world's largest derivative exchange in 2023 by the number of contracts traded. The exchange ranked 3rd in the world in the equity segment by number of trades (electronic order book).

The number of unique registered investors on the exchange also crossed the 8.5 crore mark by the end of 2023.

