Bank Nifty outperforms Nifty 50 in April; Can the banking index hit 50,000 soon? Analysts weigh in
Bank Nifty soared to a fresh peak of 49,974.75 on April 30. However, profit booking in the latter part of the trading session led to a decline of over 500 points from its high, causing it to end slightly lower.
The Bank Nifty index sustained its upward trajectory in April, marking its third consecutive month of gains and achieving a new all-time high on Tuesday. The index surged by 4.8% last month, surpassing the benchmark Nifty 50, which posted a more modest 1.24% increase during the same period.
