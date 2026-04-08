The Bank Nifty index is expected to outperform the benchmark Nifty50 on Wednesday as the last-minute temporary ceasefire in Iran converged with the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision.
Bank Nifty set for sharp rally amid ceasefire, RBI policy decision
SummaryExperts see a 3-4% move in sectoral index with any dips likely to be bought into by institutional investors
The Bank Nifty index is expected to outperform the benchmark Nifty50 on Wednesday as the last-minute temporary ceasefire in Iran converged with the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision.
About the Author
Ram Sahgal is a deputy editor at Mint. He has over 20 years of experience in journalism, with previous roles at The Intelligent Investor, Bombay Times, The Economic Times, and The New Indian Express. Between his media roles, he briefly worked at a commodities exchange before returning to his true passion, business journalism. Ram graduated in liberal arts from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, where he studied films, which explains his move to Bombay Times, where he covered the film industry during the rise of Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt. He took a leap of faith to transfer to The Economic Times, and thanks to his restless mind, later moved to cover the commodities beat. Over the past three years, Ram has been tracking the stock markets at Mint. His focus areas include writing about market infrastructure institutions, brokerages, derivatives, and related regulations. His hobbies include spotting trains and understanding the locomotives that power them. In his free time, he takes his octogenarian mother out for drives and goes to the cinema with her on weekends. If he has a dream, it is to write a screenplay for a movie. For now, he enjoys viewing market data on NSE and BSE, observing the shifting mood of Mr Market, and conversing with market experts.
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