Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 01 Apr 2024

Bank Nifty Price Live Updates: At 16:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 47578.25 (0.96%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 47646.8 to 47373.1. Nifty futures are at 47942.85 (0.84%) & with an open interest change of -39.9% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Check out the gainers and losers for 01 Apr 2024 on the Bank Nifty
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live:
These are the gainers and losers for 01 Apr 2024 on the Bank Nifty.
Gainers:Bandhan Bank,Au Small Finance Bank,IDFC First Bank.
Losers:Indusind Bank,,.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Stocks witnessing high volume in trades today
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today IDFC First Bank (34745760), Punjab National Bank (24613197) and HDFC Bank (12597334)
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 16:15
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|47389.9
|R2
|47655.2
|R3
|47663.6
|S1
|47116.2
|S2
|47107.8
|S3
|46842.5
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live:
Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.
NIFTY 500, Price:20492.55 (1.17%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:21385.25 (-0.16%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:47578.25, (1.17%)
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Bank Nifty closes the day at 47124.6, touching an intraday high of 47646.8 and low of 47373.1
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: The Bank Nifty closed the day at 47124.6 up (0.92%) in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 47373.1 and high of 47646.8
Bank Nifty Open interest and price movement inference
Bank Nifty futures are at 47890.0 (0.73%) with an open interest change of -39.66% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Bank Nifty
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Bank Nifty.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 03 APR 2024, Strike Price:47500.0 , Price:288.85
Expiry Date: 03 APR 2024 , Strike Price:47600.0, Price:231.7
Expiry Date: 03 APR 2024 Strike Price:48000.0, Price:77.25
PUT:
Expiry Date: 03 APR 2024, Strike Price:47500.0, Price:185.0
Expiry Date: 03 APR 2024, Strike Price:47600.0, Price:228.35
Expiry Date: 03 APR 2024, Strike Price:47000.0, Price:56.2
Bank Nifty Open interest and price movement inference
Bank Nifty futures are at 47859.9 (0.66%) with an open interest change of -34.83% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Stocks witnessing Upper Circuits and Lower Circuits
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live:
Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.
Netweb Technologies India (1688)
Genus Power Infrastructures (241.8)
India Tourism Development Corp (663.1)
Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.
Gayatri Projects (7.9)
SKIL Infrastructure (6.5)
Regency Ceramics (34.9)
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Performance of the Bank Nifty on the NSE today
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: The Bank Nifty is currently trading at 47495.05 up 0.79% in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 47373.1 and high of 47642.15
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live:
Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.
NIFTY 500, Price:20466.15 (1.04%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:21493.9 (0.35%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:47485.15, (1.04%)
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Bank Nifty
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Bank Nifty.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 03 APR 2024, Strike Price:47500.0 , Price:302.55
Expiry Date: 03 APR 2024 , Strike Price:47600.0, Price:245.35
Expiry Date: 03 APR 2024 Strike Price:48000.0, Price:86.1
PUT:
Expiry Date: 03 APR 2024, Strike Price:47500.0, Price:193.05
Expiry Date: 03 APR 2024, Strike Price:47600.0, Price:235.75
Expiry Date: 03 APR 2024, Strike Price:47000.0, Price:63.25
Bank Nifty Open interest and price movement inference
Bank Nifty futures are at 47863.0 (0.67%) with an open interest change of -22.03% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Stocks witnessing Upper Circuits and Lower Circuits
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live:
Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.
Genus Power Infrastructures (241.8)
India Tourism Development Corp (663.1)
Transformers & Rectifiers India (415.4)
Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.
SKIL Infrastructure (6.5)
V R INFRASPACE ORD (114.95)
Omfurn India (72.8)
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live:
Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.
NIFTY 500, Price:20482.6 (1.12%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:21548.4 (0.6%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:47563.85, (1.12%)
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Bank Nifty
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Bank Nifty.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 03 APR 2024, Strike Price:47500.0 , Price:310.0
Expiry Date: 03 APR 2024 , Strike Price:47600.0, Price:252.25
Expiry Date: 03 APR 2024 Strike Price:48000.0, Price:91.15
PUT:
Expiry Date: 03 APR 2024, Strike Price:47500.0, Price:201.7
Expiry Date: 03 APR 2024, Strike Price:47600.0, Price:244.05
Expiry Date: 03 APR 2024, Strike Price:47000.0, Price:69.15
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Stocks witnessing high volume in trades today
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today IDFC First Bank (13483249), Punjab National Bank (10150634) and HDFC Bank (4255615)
Bank Nifty Open interest and price movement inference
Bank Nifty futures are at 47886.1 (0.72%) with an open interest change of -4.23% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Advance to Decline Ratio on the Bank Nifty at 10:30
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Bank Nifty at 10:30 is at 12.0
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00
Gainers: Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Federal Bank
Losers: Indusind Bank, ,
Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35
The NIFTY Realty at (1.71%), NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (1.61%) & NIFTY Metal at (1.38%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY GS 8 13 Yr at (0.03%), NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (0.03%), NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (0.05%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Opening Update
The Bank Nifty opened at 47124.6 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|47208.31
|R2
|47630.68
|R3
|47820.91
|S1
|46595.71
|S2
|46405.48
|S3
|45983.11
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 46785.95 on the last trading day
On the last day, Bank Nifty closed at 46785.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!