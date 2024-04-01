Active Stocks
Mon Apr 01 2024 15:57:25
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 163.10 4.62%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 992.10 -0.09%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,470.15 1.52%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 426.65 -0.44%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 758.20 0.74%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 01 Apr 2024
BackBack

Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 01 Apr 2024

1 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2024, 05:00 PM IST
Livemint

At 16:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 47578.25 (0.96%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 47646.8 to 47373.1.

Bombay Stock ExchangePremium
Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Price Live Updates: At 16:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 47578.25 (0.96%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 47646.8 to 47373.1. Nifty futures are at 47942.85 (0.84%) & with an open interest change of -39.9% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Apr 2024, 05:00:00 PM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Check out the gainers and losers for 01 Apr 2024 on the Bank Nifty

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live:

These are the gainers and losers for 01 Apr 2024 on the Bank Nifty.

Gainers:Bandhan Bank,Au Small Finance Bank,IDFC First Bank.

Losers:Indusind Bank,,.

01 Apr 2024, 04:30:01 PM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Stocks witnessing high volume in trades today

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today IDFC First Bank (34745760), Punjab National Bank (24613197) and HDFC Bank (12597334)

01 Apr 2024, 04:15:01 PM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 16:15

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R147389.9R247655.2 R347663.6
S147116.2 S247107.8 S346842.5
01 Apr 2024, 04:00:00 PM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live:

Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.

NIFTY 500, Price:20492.55 (1.17%)

NIFTY Auto, Price:21385.25 (-0.16%)

NIFTY Bank, Price:47578.25, (1.17%)

01 Apr 2024, 03:45:00 PM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Bank Nifty closes the day at 47124.6, touching an intraday high of 47646.8 and low of 47373.1

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: The Bank Nifty closed the day at 47124.6 up (0.92%) in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 47373.1 and high of 47646.8

01 Apr 2024, 03:30:01 PM IST

Bank Nifty Open interest and price movement inference

Bank Nifty futures are at 47890.0 (0.73%) with an open interest change of -39.66% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future.

01 Apr 2024, 03:15:02 PM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Bank Nifty

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Bank Nifty.

CALL:

Expiry Date: 03 APR 2024, Strike Price:47500.0 , Price:288.85

Expiry Date: 03 APR 2024 , Strike Price:47600.0, Price:231.7

Expiry Date: 03 APR 2024 Strike Price:48000.0, Price:77.25

PUT:

Expiry Date: 03 APR 2024, Strike Price:47500.0, Price:185.0

Expiry Date: 03 APR 2024, Strike Price:47600.0, Price:228.35

Expiry Date: 03 APR 2024, Strike Price:47000.0, Price:56.2

01 Apr 2024, 02:45:00 PM IST

Bank Nifty Open interest and price movement inference

Bank Nifty futures are at 47859.9 (0.66%) with an open interest change of -34.83% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future.

01 Apr 2024, 02:15:00 PM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Stocks witnessing Upper Circuits and Lower Circuits

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live:

Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.

Netweb Technologies India (1688)

Genus Power Infrastructures (241.8)

India Tourism Development Corp (663.1)

Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.

Gayatri Projects (7.9)

SKIL Infrastructure (6.5)

Regency Ceramics (34.9)

01 Apr 2024, 01:40:01 PM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Performance of the Bank Nifty on the NSE today

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: The Bank Nifty is currently trading at 47495.05 up 0.79% in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 47373.1 and high of 47642.15

01 Apr 2024, 01:20:00 PM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live:

Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.

NIFTY 500, Price:20466.15 (1.04%)

NIFTY Auto, Price:21493.9 (0.35%)

NIFTY Bank, Price:47485.15, (1.04%)

01 Apr 2024, 12:45:03 PM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Bank Nifty

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Bank Nifty.

CALL:

Expiry Date: 03 APR 2024, Strike Price:47500.0 , Price:302.55

Expiry Date: 03 APR 2024 , Strike Price:47600.0, Price:245.35

Expiry Date: 03 APR 2024 Strike Price:48000.0, Price:86.1

PUT:

Expiry Date: 03 APR 2024, Strike Price:47500.0, Price:193.05

Expiry Date: 03 APR 2024, Strike Price:47600.0, Price:235.75

Expiry Date: 03 APR 2024, Strike Price:47000.0, Price:63.25

01 Apr 2024, 12:30:01 PM IST

Bank Nifty Open interest and price movement inference

Bank Nifty futures are at 47863.0 (0.67%) with an open interest change of -22.03% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future.

01 Apr 2024, 12:15:03 PM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Stocks witnessing Upper Circuits and Lower Circuits

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live:

Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.

Genus Power Infrastructures (241.8)

India Tourism Development Corp (663.1)

Transformers & Rectifiers India (415.4)

Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.

SKIL Infrastructure (6.5)

V R INFRASPACE ORD (114.95)

Omfurn India (72.8)

01 Apr 2024, 11:45:01 AM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live:

Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.

NIFTY 500, Price:20482.6 (1.12%)

NIFTY Auto, Price:21548.4 (0.6%)

NIFTY Bank, Price:47563.85, (1.12%)

01 Apr 2024, 11:30:06 AM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Bank Nifty

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Bank Nifty.

CALL:

Expiry Date: 03 APR 2024, Strike Price:47500.0 , Price:310.0

Expiry Date: 03 APR 2024 , Strike Price:47600.0, Price:252.25

Expiry Date: 03 APR 2024 Strike Price:48000.0, Price:91.15

PUT:

Expiry Date: 03 APR 2024, Strike Price:47500.0, Price:201.7

Expiry Date: 03 APR 2024, Strike Price:47600.0, Price:244.05

Expiry Date: 03 APR 2024, Strike Price:47000.0, Price:69.15

01 Apr 2024, 11:15:01 AM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Stocks witnessing high volume in trades today

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today IDFC First Bank (13483249), Punjab National Bank (10150634) and HDFC Bank (4255615)

01 Apr 2024, 10:45:02 AM IST

Bank Nifty Open interest and price movement inference

Bank Nifty futures are at 47886.1 (0.72%) with an open interest change of -4.23% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future.

01 Apr 2024, 10:30:02 AM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Advance to Decline Ratio on the Bank Nifty at 10:30

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Bank Nifty at 10:30 is at 12.0

01 Apr 2024, 10:00:02 AM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00

Gainers: Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Federal Bank

Losers: Indusind Bank, ,

01 Apr 2024, 09:35:01 AM IST

Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

The NIFTY Realty at (1.71%), NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (1.61%) & NIFTY Metal at (1.38%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY GS 8 13 Yr at (0.03%), NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (0.03%), NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (0.05%) are currently the low performing sectors

01 Apr 2024, 09:20:00 AM IST

Bank Nifty Opening Update

The Bank Nifty opened at 47124.6 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.

01 Apr 2024, 09:00:02 AM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R147208.31R247630.68 R347820.91
S146595.71 S246405.48 S345983.11
01 Apr 2024, 08:30:05 AM IST

Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 46785.95 on the last trading day

On the last day, Bank Nifty closed at 46785.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App