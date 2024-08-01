Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 51781.95

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51781.95 (0.44%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51877.15 to 51652.45. Nifty futures are at 51996.45 (0.35%) & with an open interest change of 2.42% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00
Gainers: Au Small Finance Bank, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank
Losers: Bandhan Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank,
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Metal at (1.42%), NIFTY100 Liquid 15 at (0.8%) & NIFTY Auto at (0.71%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-0.08%), NIFTY GS 15 Yr Plus at (-0.08%), NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (0.03%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 51672.6 (0.23%) , 119.2 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|51663.04
|R2
|51826.77
|R3
|51990.44
|S1
|51335.64
|S2
|51171.97
|S3
|51008.24
On the last day, the Bank Nifty closed at 51499.3.