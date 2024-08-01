Hello User
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 51781.95

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51781.95 (0.44%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51877.15 to 51652.45.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51781.95 (0.44%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51877.15 to 51652.45. Nifty futures are at 51996.45 (0.35%) & with an open interest change of 2.42% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2024, 10:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00

Gainers: Au Small Finance Bank, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank

Losers: Bandhan Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank,

01 Aug 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Metal at (1.42%), NIFTY100 Liquid 15 at (0.8%) & NIFTY Auto at (0.71%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-0.08%), NIFTY GS 15 Yr Plus at (-0.08%), NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (0.03%) are currently the low performing sectors

01 Aug 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 51672.6 (0.23%) , 119.2 points higher than the previous closing.

01 Aug 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R151663.04R251826.77 R351990.44
S151335.64 S251171.97 S351008.24
01 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 51499.3 on the last trading day

On the last day, the Bank Nifty closed at 51499.3.

