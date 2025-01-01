Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on January 1, 2025: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 50860.2 (-0.18%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50945.55 to 50599.8. Nifty futures are at 51286.15 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 4.01% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 50,952.75. This closing price reflects the performance of the banking sector in the Indian stock market, indicating investor sentiment and market dynamics for that day. For further analysis, one would typically compare this price with previous closing prices to assess trends, volatility, and potential future movements in the index.