Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 50860.2 (-0.18%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50945.55 to 50599.8.