Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 52342.25 (-0.89%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 53030.3 to 52242.3.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 52342.25 (-0.89%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 53030.3 to 52242.3. Nifty futures are at 52529.7 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 0.78% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 52811.3 on the last trading day

On the last day, Bank Nifty closed at 52811.3.

