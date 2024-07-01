Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 52342.25 (-0.89%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 53030.3 to 52242.3. Nifty futures are at 52529.7 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 0.78% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 52811.3 on the last trading day
