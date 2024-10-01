Hello User
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 52978.1

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST
Livemint

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 52978.1 (0%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52978.1 to 52978.1.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 52978.1 (0%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52978.1 to 52978.1. Nifty futures are at 53600.0 (0.31%) & with an open interest change of 0.12% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Oct 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0%), NIFTY Realty at (0%) & NIFTY Pharma at (0%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Auto at (0%), NIFTY Bank at (0%), NIFTY Energy at (0%) are currently the low performing sectors

01 Oct 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 52978.1 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.

01 Oct 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R154064.95R254295.6 R354864.8
S153265.1 S252695.9 S352465.25
01 Oct 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 53834.3 on the last trading day

On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 53,834.3. This closing price reflects the overall performance of the banking sector, influenced by various market factors and economic indicators. Investors will likely analyze this figure in the context of previous closing prices to assess trends and make informed decisions.

