Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 52978.1

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 52978.1 (0%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52978.1 to 52978.1. Nifty futures are at 53600.0 (0.31%) & with an open interest change of 0.12% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0%), NIFTY Realty at (0%) & NIFTY Pharma at (0%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Auto at (0%), NIFTY Bank at (0%), NIFTY Energy at (0%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 52978.1 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|54064.95
|R2
|54295.6
|R3
|54864.8
|S1
|53265.1
|S2
|52695.9
|S3
|52465.25
On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 53,834.3. This closing price reflects the overall performance of the banking sector, influenced by various market factors and economic indicators. Investors will likely analyze this figure in the context of previous closing prices to assess trends and make informed decisions.