Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 02 Apr 2024

Bank Nifty Price Live Updates: At 16:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 47545.45 (-0.07%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 47707.35 to 47408.55. Nifty futures are at 47880.0 (-0.07%) & with an open interest change of 3.98% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Check out the gainers and losers for 02 Apr 2024 on the Bank Nifty
These are the gainers and losers for 02 Apr 2024 on the Bank Nifty.
Gainers:Bandhan Bank,IDFC First Bank,Bank Of Baroda.
Losers:Kotak Mahindra Bank,ICICI Bank,Axis Bank.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Stocks witnessing high volume in trades today
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today IDFC First Bank (46908024), Punjab National Bank (29172762) and HDFC Bank (20611916)
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 16:15
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|47720.89
|R2
|47863.52
|R3
|48019.69
|S1
|47422.09
|S2
|47265.92
|S3
|47123.29
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Bank Nifty closes the day at 47578.25, touching an intraday high of 47707.35 and low of 47408.55
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: The Bank Nifty closed the day at 47578.25 down (-0.06%) in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 47408.55 and high of 47707.35
Bank Nifty Open interest and price movement inference
Bank Nifty futures are at 47894.15 (-0.04%) with an open interest change of 4.34% which indicates Continuation of downtrend
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Bank Nifty
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Bank Nifty.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 03 APR 2024, Strike Price:47500.0 , Price:199.2
Expiry Date: 03 APR 2024 , Strike Price:47600.0, Price:141.8
Expiry Date: 03 APR 2024 Strike Price:48000.0, Price:26.75
PUT:
Expiry Date: 03 APR 2024, Strike Price:47500.0, Price:111.0
Expiry Date: 03 APR 2024, Strike Price:47600.0, Price:153.85
Expiry Date: 03 APR 2024, Strike Price:47700.0, Price:209.05
Bank Nifty Open interest and price movement inference
Bank Nifty futures are at 47912.1 (0.0%) with an open interest change of 4.23% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Performance of the Bank Nifty on the NSE today
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: The Bank Nifty is currently trading at 47592.5 up 0.03% in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 47408.55 and high of 47707.35
Bank Nifty Open interest and price movement inference
Bank Nifty futures are at 47984.55 (0.15%) with an open interest change of 3.89% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Stocks witnessing high volume in trades today
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today IDFC First Bank (21501133), Punjab National Bank (11380739) and HDFC Bank (9049869)
Bank Nifty Open interest and price movement inference
Bank Nifty futures are at 47931.55 (0.04%) with an open interest change of 4.33% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Advance to Decline Ratio on the Bank Nifty at 10:30
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Bank Nifty at 10:30 is at 1.4
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00
Gainers: Federal Bank, Bandhan Bank, Bank Of Baroda
Losers: ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, Axis Bank
Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35
The NIFTY Consumer Durables at (0.52%), NIFTY PSE at (0.49%) & NIFTY Realty at (0.28%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-0.35%), NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.35%), NIFTY Bank at (-0.26%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Opening Update
The Bank Nifty opened at 47578.25 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 47124.6 on the last trading day
The Bank Nifty closed at 47124.6 on the last day.
