Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 02 Apr 2024

Bank Nifty Price Live Updates: At 16:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 47545.45 (-0.07%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 47707.35 to 47408.55. Nifty futures are at 47880.0 (-0.07%) & with an open interest change of 3.98% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
These are the gainers and losers for 02 Apr 2024 on the Bank Nifty.
Gainers:Bandhan Bank,IDFC First Bank,Bank Of Baroda.
Losers:Kotak Mahindra Bank,ICICI Bank,Axis Bank.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today IDFC First Bank (46908024), Punjab National Bank (29172762) and HDFC Bank (20611916)
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|47720.89
|R2
|47863.52
|R3
|48019.69
|S1
|47422.09
|S2
|47265.92
|S3
|47123.29
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: The Bank Nifty closed the day at 47578.25 down (-0.06%) in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 47408.55 and high of 47707.35
Bank Nifty futures are at 47894.15 (-0.04%) with an open interest change of 4.34% which indicates Continuation of downtrend
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Bank Nifty.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 03 APR 2024, Strike Price:47500.0 , Price:199.2
Expiry Date: 03 APR 2024 , Strike Price:47600.0, Price:141.8
Expiry Date: 03 APR 2024 Strike Price:48000.0, Price:26.75
PUT:
Expiry Date: 03 APR 2024, Strike Price:47500.0, Price:111.0
Expiry Date: 03 APR 2024, Strike Price:47600.0, Price:153.85
Expiry Date: 03 APR 2024, Strike Price:47700.0, Price:209.05
Bank Nifty futures are at 47912.1 (0.0%) with an open interest change of 4.23% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: The Bank Nifty is currently trading at 47592.5 up 0.03% in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 47408.55 and high of 47707.35
Bank Nifty futures are at 47984.55 (0.15%) with an open interest change of 3.89% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today IDFC First Bank (21501133), Punjab National Bank (11380739) and HDFC Bank (9049869)
Bank Nifty futures are at 47931.55 (0.04%) with an open interest change of 4.33% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Bank Nifty at 10:30 is at 1.4
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00
Gainers: Federal Bank, Bandhan Bank, Bank Of Baroda
Losers: ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, Axis Bank
The NIFTY Consumer Durables at (0.52%), NIFTY PSE at (0.49%) & NIFTY Realty at (0.28%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-0.35%), NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.35%), NIFTY Bank at (-0.26%) are currently the low performing sectors
The Bank Nifty opened at 47578.25 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.
The Bank Nifty closed at 47124.6 on the last day.
