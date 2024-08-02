Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51564 (0.02%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51877.15 to 51456.2. Nifty futures are at 51753.4 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 3.3% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Aug 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|51801.64
|R2
|52049.87
|R3
|52222.59
|S1
|51380.69
|S2
|51207.97
|S3
|50959.74
02 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 51553.4 on the last trading day
The Bank Nifty closed at 51553.4 on the last day, showing a specific value for the day's trading session.