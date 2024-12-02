Hello User
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 52055.6 (0.29%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52170.9 to 51759.45.

Bank Nifty Share Price Today on December 2, 2024: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 52055.6 (0.29%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52170.9 to 51759.45. Nifty futures are at 52364.45 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 5.79% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 51906.85 on the last trading day

On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 51,906.85. This closing price reflects the performance of the banking sector in the stock market, indicating investor sentiment and market trends related to banking stocks. For a more detailed analysis, one would typically look at factors such as previous closing prices, market news, and economic indicators that may have influenced this closing figure.

