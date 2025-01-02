Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on January 2, 2025: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51060.6 (0.39%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51321.95 to 50485.05. Nifty futures are at 51439.25 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -0.98% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|51293.09
|R2
|51725.97
|R3
|52129.99
|S1
|50456.19
|S2
|50052.17
|S3
|49619.29
As of the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 50,860.2. This reflects the performance of the banking sector, which may indicate investor sentiment and market trends within this segment. It's essential to analyze this closing price in the context of previous trends, market news, and economic indicators to understand its implications fully.