Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51060.6 (0.39%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51321.95 to 50485.05.