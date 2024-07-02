Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 52574.75 (0.44%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52656.15 to 52166.05. Nifty futures are at 52709.1 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 2.25% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
02 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|52610.25
|R2
|52878.25
|R3
|53100.35
|S1
|52120.15
|S2
|51898.05
|S3
|51630.05
02 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 52342.25 on the last trading day
On the last day, the Bank Nifty closed at a price of 52342.25.